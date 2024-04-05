Red Bull makes notable tweak to cockpit arrangements for Japanese GP

While the revisions did not include any changes to its aggressive sidepod solution, which is a step above what any of its rivals have done so far, there was a notable tweak to the arrangements surrounding the cockpit. Red Bull has already raised eyebrows this year by having inlets in the channel behind the cockpit – with the squad having copied the high gulleys that Mercedes had utilised in recent years.
But for the Japanese GP, an extra inlet has appeared much further forward – as is shown with the white arrows in the image below. In the upgrade submission documents that teams must send to the FIA before each race weekend, Red Bull explained that this revised location was technically for the “sidepod mounted primary heat exchangers.” This extra inlet has also coincided with the squad completely closing off, as it has done with extra panels at some races already, outlet areas to help improve efficiency and deliver aero gains further downstrea
Red Bull Tweak Cockpit Japanese GP Inlet Sidepod Heat Exchangers Efficiency Aero Gains
