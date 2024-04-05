Red Bull makes notable tweak to cockpit arrangements for Japanese GP

While the revisions did not include any changes to its aggressive sidepod solution, which is a step above what any of its rivals have done so far, there was a notable tweak to the arrangements surrounding the cockpit. Red Bull has already raised eyebrows this year by having inlets in the channel behind the cockpit – with the squad having copied the high gulleys that Mercedes had utilised in recent years.

But for the Japanese GP, an extra inlet has appeared much further forward – as is shown with the white arrows in the image below. In the upgrade submission documents that teams must send to the FIA before each race weekend, Red Bull explained that this revised location was technically for the “sidepod mounted primary heat exchangers.” This extra inlet has also coincided with the squad completely closing off, as it has done with extra panels at some races already, outlet areas to help improve efficiency and deliver aero gains further downstrea

Red Bull Tweak Cockpit Japanese GP Inlet Sidepod Heat Exchangers Efficiency Aero Gains

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Confirmed: Red Bull junior to take Daniel Ricciardo’s seat in FP1 at Japanese GPDaniel Ricciardo will be watching FP1 in Japan as a spectator, with Red Bull replacing him for the first practice session at Suzuka...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in FP1, Sargeant crashesMax Verstappen drew first blood at the Japanese Grand Prix as the Formula 1 championship leader headed an opening practice session interrupted by a red flag.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Japanese GP: Max Verstappen fastest in Practice One in upgraded Red Bull as Logan Sargeant crashesMax Verstappen topped first practice from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in an upgraded RB20 at Suzuka, but Williams suffered a fresh setback.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Red Bull's Japanese Grand Prix upgrades revealed amidst intense zero-pod speculationThe FIA reveal the full list of the F1 teams' Japanese GP upgrades...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Five big Japanese GP questions: Red Bull upgrades, Sargeant’s return, key Perez moment?After the drama of Melbourne, what will Suzuka bring?

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »