Red Bull considering options for 2025 seat

The Milton Keynes-based team has a vacant slot for 2025 with Sergio Perez ’s contract running out at the end of this season. Perez has shown some improved potential this year and, off the back of finishing runner-up to Verstappen in the Japanese Grand Prix, he currently lies second in the drivers’ standings.
But Red Bull still wants to see if Perez can keep up this form for the long-haul, having started last season in similarly good shape before he endured a mid-year slump that prompted questions about his future. The squad has plenty of options available should it decide that it does not want to continue with Perez, as there are a host of leading drivers that are not yet locked down. One avenue could be to keep things internal and promote Yuki Tsunoda from RB, with the Japanese youngster having delivered a strong start to the season that included a top ten finish in his home race at Suzuka. Motorsport.com understands, however, that Red Bull is also evaluating other more experienced candidates. Alex Albon is on its short list, but he is out of reach for 2025 because he is locked down to a contract with Williams so would need to be bought out. As revealed earlier this year, Red Bull has asked for a first refusal option on his services for 202
