Red Bull and Ferrari introduce similar upgrades to cope with F1 Mexico City GP

- Reliability - Enlarged forward exit louvres for the right side - To achieve sufficient cooling in the lower atmospheric pressure of Mexico City, the right side forward louvre exits have been enlarged.- Circuit specific - Cooling Range - Additional cockpit louvres and cooling exit gurneys - Specific to the requirements of the Mexico City circuit, these new louvres and gurney geometries are extending the top end of the engine cooling capacity.

- Performance - Flow Conditioning - Redesigned rear brake duct - The updated rear brake duct works in conjunction with the floor introduced in Austin to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car and generate downforce.- Circuit specific - Cooling Range - Small modification at the exit of the Front Brake Duct Scoop.

