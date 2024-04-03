Recycling company fined for illegally exporting waste to Poland

A recycling company has been hit with a huge fine after illegally exporting 10 shipping containers to Poland filled with 247 tonnes of waste. Roydon Resource Recovery Ltd was prosecuted by the Environment Agency after an investigation found the waste was to be incinerated as fuel for financial gain - with no intention of recycling. The illegal export, which was claimed to be clean plastics sorted from household waste, in fact contained a majority of plastics which were unsuitable for recycling.

The waste was also heavily contaminated with other household items including electrical items, nappies and oil cannisters. The firm, which runs a recycling centre at Junction Eco Park in Swinton, has been ordered to pay nearly £870,000 in proceeds of crime confiscation, a fine and costs following a sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday, March 2

