Record US Oil Supply Puts Pressure on Global Markets

A heavy weight is leaning on global oil markets as prices slide to five-month lows: record US supply. American crude oil production reached a fresh all-time high of 13.2mn barrels a day in September, according to figures released last week, more than any other country and accounting for about one in eight barrels of global output. The added volumes have outpaced official forecasts and called into question claims of a US oil industry constricted by Wall Street or environmental regulations.

They are causing difficulties for the Opec+ oil cartel, which last week agreed to deepen cuts to its members’ own volumes in a bid to prop up faltering prices. The new supplies are also creating discomfort for the Biden administration, as US officials join a push to phase out fossil fuels at the UN climate talks in Dubai. West Texas Intermediate crude on Wednesday fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since July, a move analysts said was driven in part by higher-than-expected production from US shale field





JPMorgan Warns Oil Market Underestimating Chances of Deeper Supply CutsJPMorgan's head of energy strategy warns that the oil market is underestimating the chances of deeper supply cuts during the upcoming OPEC meeting.

India breaks world record with Diwali oil lamp display - despite air pollution fearsMore than 2.2 million lamps burned for 45 minutes as fireworks exploded over a sacred river in north India - just days after two of the country's cities were named the worst in the world for air quality.

Indians set new world record after lighting more than 2.2 million oil lamps to celebrate DiwaliMillions of people in India have celebrated Diwali. Across the vast country, dazzling multi-coloured lights decked homes and streets as devotees celebrated the annual Hindu festival of light, symbolising the victory of light over darkness.

Crude Oil Prices Set for Third Consecutive Week of DeclinesOil prices are on course to boost a third consecutive week of declines due to demand concerns, although prices did inch higher on Thursday and early on Friday morning.

