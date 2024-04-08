Record Crowd Expected as Scotland Women Play in Sold Out Hive Stadium

Scotland Women will play in front of a sold out Hive Stadium on Saturday for the first time. It's a record crowd for a Scotland women's home match, beating the previous record set during the clash with France two weeks ago. The attendance that day was 5,601 but it will be up to 7,774 when Scotland take to the field against the Red Roses this weekend.

Scotland have one win and one defeat in their opening two matches having beaten Wales before a spirited performance against France ended in a loss at Hive. Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm can't wait to run out in front of the supporters this weekend and is determined to put in a performance that can send them home happy. It's a sign of the growth in the women's game in Scotland over recent years and Malcom said: “We are so proud to have sold out Hive Stadium for our final home game of the Six Nations. The growing crowds at our games over the last two years have meant a great deal to us, our fans really do bring us so much encouragement on game day. “Whilst undoubtedly this is a special moment for our team, it’s also very special for women’s sport in Scotland and it goes to show how much interest and growth there is in female sport. “We hope that we can put on a performance this weekend everyone can be proud of and I cannot thank our fans enough for their support.” Donna Kennedy, who picked up 115 caps in her Scotland career, added: “I am absolutely thrilled to see such incredible support for Scotland Wome

Scotland Women Hive Stadium Record Crowd Six Nations Women's Sport

