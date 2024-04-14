Record £573 Million in Home Insurance Claims for Weather-Related Damage

Home insurance claims for weather-related damage reached a record £573 million last year, according to the Association of British Insurers .The rise was largely fuelled by the succession of storms, including Babet, Ciaran and Debi, according to the association, whose records on weather-related domestic claims go back to 2017.Homeowners’ storm damage claims, including those for high winds, totalled £133 million, with flooding adding £286 million.
The average weather-related payout for businesses last year was £18,542, jumping from £12,612 in 2022. The promenade in Folkestone, Kent in November 2023, as Storm Ciaran brought high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of EnglandLouise Clark, policy adviser at the ABI said: “Extreme weather events may not feel so rare as they used to as we grapple with a changing climate.
Home Insurance Weather-Related Damage Storms Flooding Burst Pipes Business Claims
