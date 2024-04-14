Record £573 Million in Home Insurance Claims for Weather-Related Damage

Home insurance claims for weather-related damage reached a record £573 million last year, according to the Association of British Insurers .The rise was largely fuelled by the succession of storms, including Babet, Ciaran and Debi, according to the association, whose records on weather-related domestic claims go back to 2017.Homeowners’ storm damage claims, including those for high winds, totalled £133 million, with flooding adding £286 million.

The average weather-related payout for businesses last year was £18,542, jumping from £12,612 in 2022. The promenade in Folkestone, Kent in November 2023, as Storm Ciaran brought high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of EnglandLouise Clark, policy adviser at the ABI said: “Extreme weather events may not feel so rare as they used to as we grapple with a changing climate.

Home Insurance Weather-Related Damage Storms Flooding Burst Pipes Business Claims

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record breach of French government exposes up to 43 million people's dataZut alors! Department for registering and helping unemployed people broken into

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Near record 2.7 million working-age adults are too sick to work, think tank warnsEconomic inactivity because of long-term sickness has increased on an annual basis since July 2019, the Resolution Foundation says.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Sewage spills record high as waste poured into rivers for 3.6 million hoursLatest sewage figures branded 'final indictment' on water industry which blamed 2023's 'bad weather' for unprecedented discharges

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Biden’s Fundraiser With Obama and Clinton Nets a Record High $25 Million, Campaign SaysUS President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama step off Air Force One upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City on March 28, 2024. Biden travels to New York to hold a fundraiser event with former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

March 'busiest month on record' for A&E departments - with 2.35 million attendancesSome improvements were made on A&E waiting times, response times to suspected cancer and ambulance response times but often still fell far below NHS targets.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Lotto Jackpot Reaches £2 Million After £7.5 Million WinWednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £2 million as Saturday’s top prize ticket-holder won £7,530,298. One player also won £1 million by matching five numbers and the bonus ball. Lotto players are urged to check their tickets and claim the exciting jackpot prize.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »