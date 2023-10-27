RECAP as over 70 firefighters attend blaze at commercial sheds in Saintfield

In an updated statement on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "At 13:16hrs NIFRS received reports of a fire involving commercial units at Oughley Road, Saintfield.

"Firefighters utilised main jets, breathing apparatus, high reach ladders, water tankers and High Volume Pumps to bring the fire under control. Earlier, a PSNI spokesperson said: "The Oughley Road in Saintfield is closed at the junction at the Cregagh Road and the junction with the Old Belfast Road/Killynure Road, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deal with a fire in the area this afternoon, Friday 27Latest update from NIFRS

"At the height of the incident over 70 personnel, ten appliances and a number of specialist appliances from Carryduff, Ballynahinch, Lisburn, Central, Knock, Downpatrick, Banbridge, Rathfriland, Larne, Cookstown and Kilkeel were in attendance. headtopics.com

"The incident has now scaled back however we expect to remain at this location for a number of hours."The fire has now been brought under conrtol, according to reports. This is the current scene at the fire involving commercial units at Oughley Road in Saintfield.

