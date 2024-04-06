Rebel Wilson Receives Support from Other Women after Accusing Sacha Baron Cohen of Sexual Harassment

Actress Rebel Wilson says she has been contacted by several other women since she made sexual harassment claims against Sacha Baron Cohen . Wilson stated that these women have the choice to go public with their stories. She also mentioned the challenges of speaking out against high-profile individuals who have powerful lawyers and crisis PR teams. Despite this, Wilson believes that the truth will eventually come out.
She expressed her relief in having her memoir published, as it allows readers to go beyond the headlines and understand the full story
Rebel Wilson Sexual Harassment Sacha Baron Cohen Support Memoir High-Profile Truth
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
