Rebel Wilson Receives Support from Other Women after Accusing Sacha Baron Cohen of Sexual Harassment

Actress Rebel Wilson says she has been contacted by several other women since she made sexual harassment claims against Sacha Baron Cohen . Wilson stated that these women have the choice to go public with their stories. She also mentioned the challenges of speaking out against high-profile individuals who have powerful lawyers and crisis PR teams. Despite this, Wilson believes that the truth will eventually come out.

She expressed her relief in having her memoir published, as it allows readers to go beyond the headlines and understand the full story

Rebel Wilson Sexual Harassment Sacha Baron Cohen Support Memoir High-Profile Truth

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebel Wilson names Sacha Baron Cohen as 'a**hole' she has written about in new memoirThe Australian actress, 44, identifies the Ali G and Borat star as the person she has written a chapter about in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen denies Rebel Wilson memoir allegationsShe's not holding back.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen denies Rebel Wilson memoir allegationsShe's not holding back.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen says Rebel Wilson claims in her memoir are 'false'Wilson said Baron Cohen, who has not responded to the claims, is trying to stop her writing about him.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen denies Rebel Wilson memoir allegationsShe's not holding back.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Rebel Wilson's 'demonstrably false' claimsRebel Wilson has accused a British film star of trying to stop her from mentioning him in her upcoming memoir, with the star now hitting back in a statement

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »