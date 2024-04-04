Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Losing Virginity at 35

Rebel Wilson has opened up about losing her virginity to actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr when she was 35-years-old. In her newly released memoir, Rebel Rising, which hit shelves in the US this week, the Australian actress opened up about her exes and why she chose to lose her virginity in her mid thirties. The 44-year-old explained that one of the main reasons she waited to have sex was because she felt that 'as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive'.

Rebel revealed that Mickey, who is son of multimillionaire banker Michael Gooch founder of the $700million GFI Group, was not aware it was her first time, the Mirror reports. She wrote: 'And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you.' The Pitch Perfect star explained that her mother's breast cancer diagnosis was part of her motivation to finally lose her virginity. She said: 'Life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex.

