Rebel Wilson contacted by other women after alleging sexual harassment by Sacha Baron Cohen

Actress Rebel Wilson says she has been contacted by several other women since claiming to have been sexually harassed by Sacha Baron Cohen . Wilson, 44, alleged in her autobiography that Baron Cohen asked her to strip off for scenes despite her contracts bearing 'no nudity' clauses and made sexually explicit requests.

Baron Cohen's representatives deny the allegations. Other women have also reached out to Wilson since the publication of her memoir.

