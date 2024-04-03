Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen led to eating disorder in new memoir

Rebel Wilson has claimed her alleged experience with Sacha Baron Cohen led to an eating disorder in her bombshell new memoir. The Australian actress, 44, made shock claims about her experience with 'a**hole' comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in her memoir, Rebel Rising. She alleged that on the set of 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, Sacha would ask her to strip off for scenes despite her 'no nudity' rule, in a string of claims which Sacha has strenuously denied and says are contradicted by evidence.
In a memoir passage obtained by People Magazine, she shockingly alleged that Sacha requested she 'stick her finger up his a**' because he thought it would make a funny scene in the film and claimed 'it felt like had sexually harassed me'. Rebel also claimed the alleged inappropriate experience with the Borat actor led to an eating disorder as she detailed the 'disrespect' she fel
