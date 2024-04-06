Rebel Wilson Breaks Silence After Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Split

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence just hours after Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced their split. The British actor, 52 and the Australian actress, 48, announced on Friday that they had quietly separated last year by sharing a bizarre snap posing in tennis outfits. After 14 years of marriage, it has been reported that Rebel's claims in her memoir Rebel Rising 'were the catalyst' for the couple announcing the end of their marriage.

The Pitch Perfect star made shock claims about her experience with the 'a**hole' comedian, claiming Sacha told her to strip off when filming scenes for the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsb

