Rebel Wilson Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Inappropriate Behavior on Set

Rebel Wilson accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of inappropriate behavior on the set of Grimsby, claiming it felt like sexual harassment. Baron Cohen's representative denies the claims. Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, aims to share her experience of feeling disrespected and mistreating herself as a result.

She first met Baron Cohen in 2013 and considered him her idol.

