Rebekah Vardy rumored to be top choice for Celebrity Big Brother reboot

Rebekah Vardy is reportedly the top of ITV's wish list to appear as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother when the series returns for a reboot next year. According to The Sun The WAG, 41, has been branded 'TV gold' with bosses hoping she will open up about rival Coleen Rooney and the infamous Wagatha Christie case. Producers also think Rebekah could 'stir things up' in the house, being no stranger to reality TV having appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2017 and 2021's Dancing On Ice.

A source told the publication: 'Bosses know she'll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won't hold back on saying what she thinks'. 'They also hope she won't be slow coming forward on saying how she feels about Coleen and husband Wayne Sign her up! Rebekah Vardy, 41, is reportedly the top of ITV 's wish list to appear as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother when the series returns next year Gossip? The WAG has been branded 'TV gold' with bosses hoping she will open up about rival Coleen Rooney (pictured) and the infamous Wagatha Christie case Before adding: 'She will be TV gold

