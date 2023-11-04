Rebecca Welch Makes History as First Female Fourth Official in Premier League

Rebecca Welch will make history today by becoming the first female fourth official to be involved in a Premier League match. She became the first woman to referee an EFL match when she took charge of a League Two clash between Harrogate and Port Vale in April 2021. Wendy Toms became the first woman to be appointed as a top-flight assistant referee in 1997 before Sian Massey-Ellis and Natalie Aspinall were handed their opportunities more recently

. Former player Welch, who qualified as an official through the Durham County FA, ventured into officiating at the age of 27 after being encouraged to do so by a friend. She went on to referee in university football and in Sunday league games in Sunderland before going on to combine the role with an administrative job with the NHS. McTominay sends public message to disgruntled Man United fans about Ten Hag's future Welch is a regular in the Women’s Super League and was a part of the officiating team at this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She became the first woman to referee a men's Championship match earlier this year when she took charge of Birmingham’s game with Preston in Januar

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TALKSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUN: Rebecca Welch Becomes First Woman Fourth Official in Premier LeagueRebecca Welch has made history by becoming the first woman appointed fourth official of a Premier League game. She will act as fourth official to referee John Brooks and will be called upon if he is unable to officiate the match due to injury or any other reason. Welch will become the fourth woman to be part of the team of officials for a Premier League match.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Rebecca Welch to become first female fourth official in Premier League this weekend for Fulham vs Man UtdRebecca Welch will become the first female referee for a Premier League game when she acts as the fourth official between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

GOAL: History maker! Fulham's clash with Man Utd will see Rebecca Welch become first female referee to be involved in a Premier League gameWhen Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham vs. Manchester United match, she will become the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match.

Source: goal | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Female referee to create Premier League history as Rebecca Welch is selected for Manchester United’s clash...In an exclusive column for talkSPORT, Manchester United fan and content creator, Mark Goldbridge explains why the club's manager and captain aren't the biggest issues, and points to the club's recent transfer business.

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Premier League news live: Join Michael Bailey for updates from all of today’s press conferencesFollow live coverage of all of today’s press conferences ahead of another weekend of Premier League action

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Burnley is the least expensive Premier League club to be a fan ofWest Ham United, Sheffield United, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers round out the top five

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »