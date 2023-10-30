Rebecca Loos' sons' savage reaction to David Beckham affair claims

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Rebecca Loos appeared on Good Morning Britain to have her say for the first time since her alleged affair with David Beckham resurfaced in his Netflix documentary. The 46-year-old former personal assistant to the footballer, 48, joined Richard Madeley, 67, and Kate Garraway, 56, during their Monday breakfast broadcast.

’ When faced with statements from both hosts claiming the footballer has always denied allegations of an affair, Rebecca hit back with, ‘He’s not denied it, he’s never denied it’. She continued: ‘He has said that my claims are ludacris. Ludacris is not denying, ludacris can be truth. Ludacris is a term used by lawyers to give to their clients when they don’t want to admit to the truth.

