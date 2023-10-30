Rebecca Loos reveals why David Beckham 'never denied' their alleged affair

that she had an affair with David in 2003 whilst working as his personal assistant during his tenure with Real Madrid., Rebecca said that David's "narrative" was "misleading" and portrayed her as "the bad person".

"I had heard about trolling before and read about it but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn't have social media." When asked what message she would like to share with the Beckhams, she said: "I don't think I really want to say anything to them but what I would like to say is, I think by not acknowledging responsibility he's giving a message that it's ok to behave like this.the most unhappy I have ever been

" when the infidelity reports hit the newspaper front pages in 2004. However, the couple have always denied the claims."It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it," she said."It was the hardest period for us," the Spice Girl explained. "Because it felt like the world was against us. headtopics.com

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed."Meanwhile, David said: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Rebecca Loos' 5 word message to Victoria after David Beckham 'affair'Former PA Rebecca Loos' message to Victoria after she and husband David Beckham opened up about the 'horrible stories' that were 'difficult to deal with' in their marriage Read more ⮕

David Beckham's '6-word text that sparked affair' with Rebecca LoosThe former Man Utd star touched upon claims in the Netflix hit that he had been unfaithful to Victoria, without going into specifics Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos Speaks Out on David Beckham Netflix DocumentaryRebecca Loos, the former PA of David Beckham, publicly addresses her feelings about the Netflix documentary that discussed their alleged affair. She expresses her desire to stand up for herself and criticizes the way the affair was portrayed in the program. Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos says David Beckham should 'own up to his mistakes'Rebecca slammed the former Manchester United star and said he should take responsibilty. Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos Speaks Out on Alleged Affair with David BeckhamRebecca Loos appears on Good Morning Britain to discuss her alleged affair with David Beckham 20 years ago, urging him to tell the truth. Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos Criticizes David Beckham for Denying Alleged AffairRebecca Loos expresses her disappointment with David Beckham for not taking responsibility and denying their alleged affair, stating that it sends the wrong message. She also discusses the online harassment she has faced since the release of the Beckham documentary. Read more ⮕