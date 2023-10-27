Rebecca Loos reveals text that sparked David Beckham affair

While David added:"There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.", she said:"He needs to take responsibility. He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories.

"He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer ... he’s the one that’s caused the suffering. He could have simply said that this was a tough time and I don't want to talk about it."

She also spoke of flirtatious lunches and boozy evenings between them, stating that David had a"soft spot" for her.The 47-year-old became the former England international's PA upon his move to Real Madrid and reportedly grew so close to the family that she was asked by Victoria’s PA to contact Victoria directly to help with the family's search for a new home in Spain. headtopics.com

