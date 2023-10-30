Rebecca Loos reveals 'horrific trolling' and teenage son’s response to David Beckham affair claims in tell all interview

documentary was released, the 46-year-old "set the record straight" on the affair claims and also shared her children's repsonse."I did tell them about the documentary and what had been said and how it made mummy feel," she said, confirming that they already knew about the alleged affair.You may also like

She told them: "I'm, going to do an interview and there might be some media, how do you feel about that?"Detailing Liam's reaction, she continued: ""My oldest son said, 'Well, I dont really know anything about Beckham, it's not like it's Messi mummy,'" she said, laughing.Expanding on the trolling later in the interview, she said: "I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram being called horrible names, awful trolling.

"I had heard about trolling before but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn’t have social media." Elsewhere in the interview, Rebecca criticised David for his "misleading" narrative about the reported affair. "and how misleading it is and how it's making me look like the bad person," she said. "Of course, I am also guilty, it takes two to tango, it's not all his fault but it's both of us. headtopics.com

Victoria admitted that the following months were difficult for the couple. "It was the hardest period for us," she said. ""We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed.": "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with.

He went on to say: "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning. headtopics.com

