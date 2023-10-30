Rebecca Loos claims David Beckham used the word 'ludicrous' to describe alleged affair for a specific reason

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Loos claimed that Beckham used the word ‘ludicrous’ for a very specific reason. You can watch the footage below.She said: “I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life.

“But when this documentary came I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me about the angle they used and how he played the narrative, how misleading it is and how he makes me look like the bad person.”Loos continued: “Of course, I am also guilty, but it takes two tango and I never denied it. He said the claims are ludicrous - but ludicrous is not denying it.

When asked whether she regrets speaking publicly about the matter, Loos said: “wish I had done it in a different way, at the time the advice I was given this was the way to go about it. All the power was with the media...nowadays all the power is with the lawyers and everyone goes legal, which is a much safer route.Loos also stated that she has nothing to say to the Beckhams. She said: “I don't really want to say anything to them. headtopics.com

"My message is, you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, move on, and that's what I'm teaching my kids."

