Realms of Ruin: A Mediocre Warhammer Game

Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Realms of Ruin, an overly simplistic RTS that focuses on low unit count skirmishes, definitely evokes the spirit of Age of Sigmar, which is unfortunately the worst version of Warhammer. It's far more forgiving than its grandiose Old World counterpart, Total War: Warhammer, but only a fraction as satisfying or interesting to play.

Clumsy movement and a baffling hands-off approach to combat consign Realms of Ruin to the ever-growing graveyard of mediocre Warhammer games. Aesthetically Realms of Ruin looks like a real game of Age of Sigmar: Sparse smears of terrain and wide open battle maps capture the too-large 6x4 foot play space of the wargame, and you'll be fielding armies that are roughly the same size and composition found in Age of Sigmar's army book

