Reality TV Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Bikini Body in Florida Vacation

Reality TV pinup Melissa Gorga showed off her bikini body this week while on vacation in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bravo star let her Instagram followers know she is still looking great as she made the most of a yellow and lilac colored two piece. This comes after her nemesis, sister-in-law Teresa Giudice did the same while in Miami. Melissa was seen with her husband Joe Gorga, with whom she shares three children: Antonia, Gino, and Joey Jr.

The star looked sultry in her tiny bathing suit that highlighted her tiny waistline and flaunted her sculpted legs. The pinup added gold jewelry for extra pizzazz. The 45-year-old Real Housewives Of New Jersey standout wore her dark hair back as she showed off her Florida tan. She was also with Nicola Verses, Dawn Rotio and Tara Bogot

