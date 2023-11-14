Reality Star Megan McKenna Hospitalized After Stomach Procedure Complications

Reality star Megan McKenna reveals she is still in hospital after complications from a recent stomach procedure. The TV personality had a small operation earlier this month but experienced pain after returning home. She was rushed back to the hospital for further investigation. Megan shared the news with her Instagram followers and received well wishes for her recovery.

