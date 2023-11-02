Reality Star Kyle Talks About Her Marriage on Season 13 Episode

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

The 54-year-old reality star also was surprised during the season 13 episode when Mauricio's mother questioned her about what was going on between them. 'I think he's poured his heart and soul into The Agency,' Kyle said in a confessional referencing Mauricio's real estate firm. 'So it's the other woman'. 'I feel like I needed a little freedom,' Kyle told Dorit Kemsley about her marriage with Mauricio. 'Freedom and some space'

Reality Star's Estranged Husband and Emma Eliminated from Halloween-Themed EpisodeThe 53-year-old estranged husband of reality star Kyle Richards, 54, and Emma, 34, were sent home at the end of the Halloween-themed episode on ABC. Mauricio and Emma were eliminated after recently insisting they are not dating after being photographed holding hands after a dinner outing. Emma expressed her gratitude for the experience and called it a blessing. Read more ⮕

Reality Star Removed from BravoCon After Using Racial SlurA reality star, aged 66, was quietly removed from BravoCon after being accused of using a racial slur towards a Black crew member. Additionally, she was accused of making derogatory comments about the presence of fathers in the Black community. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale's Eric star Chris Chittell's life off screen with co-star wifeAs Emmerdale's Eric Pollard faces a devastating Parkinson's diagnosis, we take a closer look at actor Chris Chittell's life off screen, including his co-star wife and early career Read more ⮕

Friends Star Matthew Perry Had Secret Crush on Co-Star Lisa KudrowMatthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV series Friends, tragically passed away at the age of 54. It has been revealed that he had a secret crush on his co-star Lisa Kudrow, which made filming the show difficult. Despite his feelings, Matthew never pursued a romantic relationship with Lisa or any other cast members due to a 'no hookup rule' on set. Lisa remained a supportive friend to Matthew during his battles with addiction and health struggles. Read more ⮕