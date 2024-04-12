Reality Show Couple 'The Golden Bachelor' Announces Divorce

Theresa and Gerry, the couple who found love on the reality show ' The Golden Bachelor ,' have announced their decision to end their marriage. The couple, both in their 70s, captured the hearts of viewers in the first season of the show.

They had both lost their high school sweethearts to illnesses before finding each other on the show. Despite their decision to separate, they expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received from fans.

Reality Show The Golden Bachelor Couple Divorce Love Marriage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist get cozy on group date with reality show...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist has to RETURN huge $40K diamond ringGolden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist shocked fans of the franchise on Friday when they announced their divorce in a joint interview on GMA.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his wife Theresa Nist announce their DIVORCE just three months...'You have my heart, and I have yours:' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist exchange their vows on 'The Golden Wedding.' Theresa delivers her vows, before shedding tears as Gerry gives his.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his 'blended family' with wife Theresa Nist film Celebrity Family...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his 'blended family' with wife Theresa Nist film Celebrity Family...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his 'blended family' with wife Theresa Nist film Celebrity Family...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »