Real Terror in Mundane Settings: The Success of Uncanny Podcast

Forget the headless horsemen, spectral monks and grimacing psychics. Real terror can be found in the most mundane settings; inside apparently humdrum family homes, student bedrooms, playgrounds, tube stations and farmhouses, where ordinary people are confronted by something which makes them question everything they thought they knew.
Our collective fascination with the supernatural goes some way to explaining the stunning success of Uncanny, a podcast which has had more than 10m plays on BBC Sounds. In each episode the writer and journalist Danny Robins speaks to people who have plucked up the courage to tell the world about their unnerving experiences. They know what they saw, even if they can't explain it. The spin-off Uncanny TV series ranks among the five most popular documentaries on the BBC iplayer. The affable Mr Robins will soon hit the road with a stage show which aims to provide sceptics and believers with plenty of food for though
Uncanny Podcast Supernatural Experiences Success TV Series Documentaries Stage Show Sceptics Believers
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »