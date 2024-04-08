Real Madrid players at risk of missing second leg against Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is not the most popular man in Madrid and the less beautiful side of his teams was put to Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the latest episode of their Champions League blockbuster. Real Madrid have four players who are one yellow card away from missing the second leg of their quarter-final and a question from Spanish media asked if Ancelotti was worried given, they said, the way Guardiola teams look to influence referees.
Ancelotti brushed it off as not being a concern as they plan for the match but their may be some unhappy locals if any of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni go into the book on Tuesday night. Real are the kings of the Champions League with a whopping 14 trophies and they have also fought off the challenge of pesky newcomer Girona to take charge of La Liga this season. While Guardiola has been moaning about the perils of playing every three days - losing Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake in recent weeks to injury - the Spanish side have had nine days to get ready for this one. ALSO READ: 'Didn't show up' - the blunt Real verdict that laid bare City's European aims ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola bold gambles help Man City add to Real Madrid nerves As much as Ancelotti or defender Toni Rudiger spoke about their confidence though, there was still a sense of fragility in the room as the earthquake when City thrashed them at the Etihad last year continues to rumbl
Real Madrid Manchester City Champions League Yellow Card Quarter-Final Pep Guardiola Carlo Ancelotti
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester CityThe game will be Ancelotti’s 200th as manager in a competition he has won a record four times.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »