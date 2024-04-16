Real Madrid include Tchouameni in travelling squad for Manchester City clash

Of course, the Spanish giants won’t face a punishment merely for naming the France international in the travelling squadThe yellow rules him out of Real’s visit to City on Wednesday, with bookings only expiring upon the completion of the quarter-final stage.In turn, there was a surprise among a contingent of supporters on social media when Tchouameni was named in Real's squad to travel to Manchester.

That game saw Ancelotti rest several key players, with five changes from the team that held City days earlier. Sport journalist with experience writing on football, rugby, boxing and the Olympics. I'm also a Crystal Palace fan. Please don't hold this against me. Unseen footage of Nicolas Jackson being slaughtered by Chelsea teammate after Cole Palmer penalty emerges

Real Madrid Tchouameni Manchester City Yellow Card Suspension Squad Surprise Social Media Courtois Alaba Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aurelien Tchouameni is Real Madrid’s quiet superstar – and will be missed in ManchesterThe French international was superb at Mallorca but will be absent for the Champions League decider at City

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Tchouameni strike gives Real Madrid scrappy winReal Madrid warm up for a pivotal week with a hard-fought win over Mallorca in La Liga thanks to Aurelien Tchouameni's long-range goal

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers knee injury ahead of Champions League clash with Manchester CityReal Madrid have announced that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a fresh knee injury in training, casting doubt over his availability for next month's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United made Brentford look like Real Madrid during 1-1 draw, says Jamie RedknappSky Sports' Jamie Redknapp gave Man Utd's performance at Brentford a scathing assessment and questioned the desire of Erik ten Hag's players.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Former Manchester City scout predicts Haaland's preference between Barcelona and Real MadridA former Manchester City scout has predicted where Erling Haaland would prefer to go if he “had to choose” between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Guardiola makes changes to Manchester City side ahead of Real Madrid clashManchester City manager Pep Guardiola made four changes to his team for the Crystal Palace match, indicating the players who could be in line to face Real Madrid. Phil Foden, hat-trick hero against Aston Villa, was left out, along with Manu Akanji, Bernardo Silva, and Jeremy Doku. Guardiola mentioned Foden's recent workload and the upcoming trip to Madrid as reasons for his absence.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »