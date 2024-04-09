Real Madrid granted request to play Champions League game with closed roof

UEFA has granted Real Madrid 's request to play their Champions League game with Manchester City under a closed roof . As part of the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu , the new roof that was installed in September is capable of closing the stadium when it is utilised. Having a roof that can close will help Real to be able to host more events throughout the year to diversify their income, but Los Blancos have also used it in football.
As part of their plans to create an intimidating atmosphere to help the team against the club who knocked them out of the Champions League last season, Real asked UEFA if Tuesday's game could take place with the roof closed - and the request has been accepted. City were aware of the situation but did not have a say in the decision as the away team. ALSO READ: 'We have to think more' Pep Guardiola concerned by Man City injuries ALSO READ: Real Madrid given 'dark arts' warning as Ancelotti gives two things he doesn't want to see At Real's last game, fans held up a banner calling for all supporters to dress in white for the first leg of their quarter-final as they aim to put on a show against City. The atmosphere at the Etihad for last year's semi-final stunned Real players and Spanish journalists in attendance, and the La Liga giants are desperate to make the most of their home advantage this year ahead of what they expect to be another tough second leg in Mancheste
UEFA Real Madrid Champions League Manchester City Closed Roof Redevelopment Santiago Bernabeu Atmosphere Home Advantage
