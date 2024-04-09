Real Madrid Fans Boo Pep Guardiola Before Champions League Match

Real Madrid fans showed their disapproval of Pep Guardiola by booing when his name was announced before the Champions League quarter-final match against Manchester City . Guardiola, who had a successful tenure at Barcelona , has a good record against Real Madrid as a manager.
Real fans have not forgotten his success and his time at Barcelona's La Masia academy. This is the third time in three seasons that the two clubs have met in the competition.
Real Madrid Pep Guardiola Champions League Manchester City Barcelona
