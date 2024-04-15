Real Madrid face tough challenge against Manchester City in second-leg quarter-final tie

Real Madrid don't have fond memories of visits to the Etihad Stadium and will have to be at their best to overcome Manchester City in the second-leg quarter-final tie this week.

"Rodrygo is the third most used player by Ancelotti, behind Federico Valverde and Antonio Rudiger. But the Italian coach decided to preserve the former Santos man, knowing that he will feel in his natural environment at the Etihad and that most of the chances Real will get, will probably come through him.

"He is going through a key period in his career and Ancelotti will certainly need him to be at his best so Real can qualify for the semi-finals." "Real were knocked out of the competition twice at Etihad, in 2020 and 2023. Another defeat and Etihad is on track to become a cursed stadium for the club, unless Vinicius, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham put a stop to it."

"And I think he's right. Ancelotti, to win, must vindicate his idea of football, which involves sweating through your shirt but above all, to break down Pep Guardiola's team. Rodri won't be rested as suggested Guardiola, but their defence will need strength to stop Vinicius - City's main fear.

Real Madrid Manchester City Quarter-Final Premier League Suspension

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finalManchester City will take on Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League, with the first leg at the Bernabeu and the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. The winners will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Champions League Quarter-Final: Manchester City vs Real MadridManchester City faces Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. This is their fourth meeting in the knockout stages in the past four seasons. City won in 2020, Real triumphed in 2022, and City got revenge in 2023. The first leg will be held at Santiago Bernabeu on 9 April.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter FinalEuropean champions Manchester City are set to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter final tie in the Champions League. City will be looking to defend their title and continue their unbeaten run.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Manchester City and Real Madrid draw 3-3 in Champions League quarter-finalManchester City and Real Madrid played a 3-3 draw in their Champions League quarter-final match. Manchester City will feel they have the advantage in the tie despite not winning the game. Jude Bellingham was visibly agitated with the referee's decisions and confronted him at full-time.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City holds Real Madrid to a thrilling draw in Champions League quarter-finalManchester City showed resilience and fought back to secure a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final match at the Bernabeu. Bernardo Silva gave City an early lead with a clever free-kick, but Real Madrid quickly turned the game around with goals from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo. Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scored impressive goals to give City the lead, but Federico Valverde equalized with a stunning volley. The match ended with a 3-3 scoreline at halftime.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City and Real Madrid Draw 3-3 in Champions League Quarter-FinalManchester City and Real Madrid have it all to play for in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Spanish capital.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »