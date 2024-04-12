Real Madrid approach for Haaland 'complicated' due to Manchester City status

La Liga president Javier Tebas says a Real Madrid approach for Erling Haaland this summer would be ‘complicated’ given his status at Manchester City . The league chief claims a deal for Kylian Mbappe is essentially done with the Frenchman widely tipped to soon join Los Blancos with his contract expiring this summer, despite the player remaining ambiguous about his future. Haaland has had links with Real swirling around him since the day he joined Man City.

Any approach from the Spanish giants this summer seems unlikely given the expected arrival of Mbappe, who is set to command astronomical wages - so much so that some current players may need to be offloaded to cater for his demands. Meanwhile, Tebas believes that Haaland’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium less than two years ago is a major stumbling block for Real. Speaking recently at the International Sport Convention, he said: "I would like to see the best in our competitions. "I give Mbappe a 99.99% chance that he will play next season for Real Madrid. Haaland is more complicated. He has been at City for a short time to consider leavin

Real Madrid Haaland Manchester City Kylian Mbappe Transfer La Liga

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Manchester City scout predicts Haaland's preference between Barcelona and Real MadridA former Manchester City scout has predicted where Erling Haaland would prefer to go if he “had to choose” between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Erling Haaland hints at a possible move to Real MadridNorwegian striker Erling Haaland suggests that he may consider a move to Real Madrid in the future, despite being happy at Manchester City.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Man City star Erling Haaland slaughtered as his stats v Real Madrid emergeThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Erling Haaland hammered by Spanish media after Real Madrid drawManchester City striker Erling Haaland suffered a quiet night at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid played out a thrilling stalemate with the European champions

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erling Haaland fires five-word message after Real Madrid clashErling Haaland has warned that Manchester City still have half of the battle left in their Champions League tie against Real Madrid

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

La Liga chief shares Erling Haaland transfer update amid Real Madrid linksJavier Tebas has commented on the possibility of Real Madrid luring Erling Haaland to La Liga amid the constant speculative links with the striker.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »