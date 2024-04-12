Real Madrid approach for Haaland 'complicated' due to Manchester City status

La Liga president Javier Tebas says a Real Madrid approach for Erling Haaland this summer would be ‘complicated’ given his status at Manchester City . The league chief claims a deal for Kylian Mbappe is essentially done with the Frenchman widely tipped to soon join Los Blancos with his contract expiring this summer, despite the player remaining ambiguous about his future. Haaland has had links with Real swirling around him since the day he joined Man City.
Any approach from the Spanish giants this summer seems unlikely given the expected arrival of Mbappe, who is set to command astronomical wages - so much so that some current players may need to be offloaded to cater for his demands. Meanwhile, Tebas believes that Haaland’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium less than two years ago is a major stumbling block for Real. Speaking recently at the International Sport Convention, he said: "I would like to see the best in our competitions. "I give Mbappe a 99.99% chance that he will play next season for Real Madrid. Haaland is more complicated. He has been at City for a short time to consider leavin
Real Madrid Haaland Manchester City Kylian Mbappe Transfer La Liga
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »