Real Housewives Star Lauri Peterson Announces Son's Death at 35

Real Housewives star Lauri Peterson has announced that her son Josh Waring died at the age of 35. The Real Housewives of Orange County confirmed the devastating news in a heartbreaking statement on social media. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the tragic news in a lengthy statement. Revealing the news through a 'shattered heart' she wrote: 'My sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts.

Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.' She continued to share memories of Josh's childhood, including his love of pranks, music, reading and sport

