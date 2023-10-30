Reading fans comment on Mike Ashley takeover – Some classics, especially about Newcastle United fans…

Reading have been in a total mess, on and off the pitch, for some time and their fans looking for a saviour.
Their fans also debating whether Mike Ashley was a necessary evil to save their club(s) from potentially disappearing altogether, however, it ending up with much of the debate for many of those Coventry and Derby fans ending up in abusing Newcastle United fans!does indeed become the saviour of Reading fans.
Newcastle moaning about Ashley always reminded me of Utd and the Glaziers. Maybe not investing as fans want, but not running the club into ruin. It’s the entitlement of the big clubs that is the issue. He’ll do just fine at a club crying out for sensible management and stability.’ headtopics.com
If he took us over, and in five years we are still in League One, but stable, fans would be saying he needs to go.’ ‘The truth is, most people on the socials don’t have the first clue about football in general or the club in detail.Plus he’s a pretty odious toad of a man.’
‘It seems almost fate that Joorabchian will arrange the sale to Storey over Ashley as the final dagger into the club’s back.’