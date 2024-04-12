Reader concerned about the smell of the man she met on a dating app

This week, our reader has fallen for a man she met on a dating app , but his odour is putting her off. Couples counsellor and psychosexual therapist Cate Mackenzie offers her adviceand it’s early days but it’s going well. We have the same kind of humour and like doing similar stuff. The only thing is that I don’t like his smell. It’s not that he has BO or anything like that, there is just something about the way his skin smells that turns me off.

I can’t even describe what it is… Sometimes I can get over it and I don’t seem to notice it so much but then other days it really bothers me. I used to love my ex partner’s smell and so this is weirding me out. What is going on? Is this a sign that in some deep way we are not compatible?Smell is often the reason we get together romantically. A person’s natural scent carries chemicals such as pheromones which are an important part of what attracts us to someone.with different immunity genes because they tend to produce healthier children with stronger immune systems. The smelly T-shirt experiment found people were attracted to the t-shirt worn by men with different genes – and there have even been dating agencies who set people up according to smell.was always ther

Dating App Odour Smell Compatibility Attraction Pheromones

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Garraway discloses financial difficulties as she confesses she is on 'survival mode' since his deathThe Good Morning Britain star faces up to £800,000 in care debt

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Olivia Colman says she would be paid more if she was a manThe Oscar-winning actress has criticised the gender pay gap for actors.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Olivia Colman says she would be paid more if she was a manThe Oscar-winning actress has criticised the gender pay gap for actors.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Everything the Palace has said about Kate Middleton's cancer: How she learned diagnosis, when she...The Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in an unprecedented video address. Kate Middleton, with voice breaking with emotion, delivers an incredible message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Charles Spencer acknowledges Princess Kate's 'strength' after she reveals she is being treated for cancerPrincess Diana's brother paid tribute to his nephew's wife

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess of Wales' statement in full as she reveals she's undergoing cancer treatmentThe Princess of Wales has shared a video message revealing she is undergoing cancer treatment. Here is her message in full.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »