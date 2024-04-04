RCN accuses Prime Minister of misleading statements on nurses' pay

The Royal College of Nursing ( RCN ) has accused Rishi Sunak of making misleading statements about nurses' pay . The RCN remains in a formal dispute over pay and has written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to stop making inaccurate public statements.

The union expressed anger at the Prime Minister's comments, stating that he took credit for a pay offer that was not accepted.

Royal College Of Nursing RCN Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Nurses' Pay Dispute

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

