Razzamataz Theatre School in Leeds put up for sale 'with heavy heart' for less than £50,000

Razzamataz Theatre School Franchise, based on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, has been listed for a sale by Franchise Resales Ltd at an asking price of £45,000. The theatre group offers performing arts lessons nationwide in drama, singing and dancing with classes for children of all ages. The Leeds branch of the school is reported to make an annual turnover of £89,000 on accounts and the listing said its net profit is “available on request”.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the current owners said: “Unfortunately, due to health reasons, we’ve made the difficult decision to step down and we are actively searching for the right person to be the new owner. We want to reassure you that it is most certainly ‘business as usual’ – nothing will change for at least twelve months and the future of Razzamataz Leeds is of our upmost concern.

