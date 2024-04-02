Rat Catcher Warns Rodents Are Getting Bigger and Bolder

A rat catcher has warned rodents are "getting bigger and bolder" - and he once caught one which was bigger than a dog. Former military man Kieran Sampler has dealt with 50,000 rodents in his career as a pest controller. The ex-Lance Bombardier Kieran one caught a rat which measured 22 inches head-to-tail, double the size of a chihuahua's body and bigger than a Yorkshire terrier. And the 29-year-old says most rats he catches now measure in at 18 inches long.

He explained: "Rats are getting bigger, bolder and more brazen. They're less bothered about humans, cats, or anything." The Mirror reports the dad, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, says more food waste on the streets and less pest control during the pandemic has emboldened the rats. Kieran said rats can be devious, after studying their behaviour for seven years. He told how clever rats will adapt their behaviour, like waking up early in the day to find a good food source, making them very unpredictabl

