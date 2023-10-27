Rashford’s form is down to Ten Hag’s treatment of his mate Sancho and McTominay

There is a clear explanation for Marcus Rashford’s poor form and Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag comparisons don’t make much sense at all…Has anyone else made the connection between Sir Marcus stinking the place out and Jadon’s punishment for acting like a spoilt child?
In that season, Liverpool may have finished 8th but Liverpool also reached the Europa league final. With a back 5 of Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Kolo Touré and Moreno. Impressive. There were numerous thrilling moments, not least the 4-3 vs Dortmund.
On top of that, those 3 seasons (especially the last 2) were full of thrilling, breathtaking, football. However, Ten Haag is now approaching 18 months at Old Trafford, and he has not only spent much more on players than Klopp did in his first 18-24 months, but I don’t particularly see that any player has GREATLY improved, and if there is a certain style of play either. Wasn’t Ten Haag meant to be the next ‘Total Football’ fella? It looks more like ‘Confusing Football’ to me. headtopics.com
Call me biased, but Ronaldo knows how to score goals and its the hardest thing to do on the pitch, currently United can’t score 3 goals in a game to save their lives. Ronaldo would still manage to score 20 goals a season at least in this team, he is a unique footballer and United decided to get rid of him because he just wanted the standards to be better.
I am not being pessimistic as a United fan, I am simply being realistic, United are average at best nowadays and teams like Villa, Brighton and Newcastle look more threating and defensively stable as well (and they have better managers too). headtopics.com
A truly broken club when you think about it, and an empire which the likes of Ferguson & Bobby Charlton (May he RIP) and the Class of 92 built that is crumbling more quickly than we think.I smiled to read Garey (RIP Sir Bobby Charlton) Vance, MUFC’s mail, which brought up a number of salient points, most of which seemed to make my point in the end.