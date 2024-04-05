Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace the US

A total solar eclipse will grace the continental US for the first time since 2017; this is a rare chance to witness a celestial marvel . Sky enthusiasts in northern Vermont, New Hampshire , and Maine are in for a front-row seat to the total eclipse. For a stunning two to three minutes, the moon will devour the sun, plunging the day into an eerie twilight. This brief moment of totality will reveal the sun's corona, its wispy outer layer, in all its glory.
The sky will darken dramatically, similar to twilight. This can last several minutes, so get ready for an otherworldly experience! As the moon hides the sun, there might be a slight dip in temperature, by a few degrees
Total Solar Eclipse Celestial Marvel Sky Enthusiasts Northern Vermont New Hampshire Maine Moon Sun Corona Twilight Otherworldly Experience Temperature
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »