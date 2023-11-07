Rare Phenomenon 'STEVE' Spotted in UK Skies

A rare phenomenon, the aurora borealis' lesser-known cousin, was spotted across the UK last night, as ITV News' Charlie Frost reportsilluminated the skies on Sunday night with the Met Office confirming sightings spread across the UK., were “observed across Scotland, clearly visible from Shetland webcams, and sightings reported across some central and eastern parts of England”, the Met Office said.
But another rare phenomenon has been spotted dazzling star-gazers, the aurora's lesser-known cousin, STEVE.A strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, also known as STEVE, was spotted over skies in the UK on Sunday night. The atmospheric optical phenomenon is caused by a flowing ribbon of hot plasma breaking through into the earth's ionosphere, appearing in the sky as a purple, red and white arc. First named by aurora watchers in Canada in 2016, it is relatively new to scientists, according to US space agency NASA.Credit: PADespite appearances, STEVE differs to the northern lights as it is formed of a thinner, single arc-shaped band, rather than the more "spread out" look of the aurora borealis. According to the European Space Agency, a typical aurora is caused by energetic electrons traveling down Earth’s magnetic field. When those electrons collide with the atmosphere roughly 100 km above Earth’s surface, they excite atoms which then emit red, green, and violet ligh
United Kingdom Headlines
