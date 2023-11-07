Rare Phenomenon 'STEVE' Spotted in UK Skies

A rare phenomenon, the aurora borealis' lesser-known cousin, was spotted across the UK last night, as ITV News' Charlie Frost reportsilluminated the skies on Sunday night with the Met Office confirming sightings spread across the UK., were “observed across Scotland, clearly visible from Shetland webcams, and sightings reported across some central and eastern parts of England”, the Met Office said.

But another rare phenomenon has been spotted dazzling star-gazers, the aurora's lesser-known cousin, STEVE.A strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, also known as STEVE, was spotted over skies in the UK on Sunday night. The atmospheric optical phenomenon is caused by a flowing ribbon of hot plasma breaking through into the earth's ionosphere, appearing in the sky as a purple, red and white arc. First named by aurora watchers in Canada in 2016, it is relatively new to scientists, according to US space agency NASA.Credit: PADespite appearances, STEVE differs to the northern lights as it is formed of a thinner, single arc-shaped band, rather than the more "spread out" look of the aurora borealis. According to the European Space Agency, a typical aurora is caused by energetic electrons traveling down Earth’s magnetic field. When those electrons collide with the atmosphere roughly 100 km above Earth’s surface, they excite atoms which then emit red, green, and violet ligh

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Special type of Northern Lights known as Steve spotted over the UKYou have your own aurora.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Special type of Northern Lights known as Steve spotted over the UKYou have your own aurora.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

İTVLONDON: Northern Lights: Rare aurora-like phenomen called STEVE captured in NorthumberlandFirst named by scientists in Canada in 2016, it is relatively new to scientists, according to US space agency NASA.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Did you spot STEVE? The rare phenomenon of the aurora borealis' lesser known cousinScientists have said there will be many opportunities to witness a strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, a rare aurora-like phenomenon, known as STEVE.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Northern Lights: Spectacular photos capture phenomenon in skies across UKColourful swirls were spotted across Scotland and England on Sunday night, with sightings also reported as far south as Wiltshire and in parts of Wales.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Prince Andrew spotted driving through Windsor - after claims he 'has no long-term future' at his...The Duke of York, 63, was dressed casually in a navy blue jumper as he drove through the Berkshire estate, shielding his eyes from the autumn sun.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »