Rare opportunity to buy beach hut in Yorkshire: Find your destination heaven by the sea

These colourful chalets have appeared on Channel 4’s Britain’s Best Beach Huts and now you could own one of your own. All of the beautiful chalets have electricity and running water, as well as a kitchenette. They come equipped with a kettle, toaster, microwave and fridge, with crockery, cutlery and deckchairs to sit outside and watch your family at play or watch the world go by.

Why not make the most of oriental-themed Peasholm Park, the seasonal Alpamare indoor water park and the lovely spa and hotel. North Bay Railway steam train is a must for little ones and steam enthusiasts, while the Sea Life centre is a must for nature lovers. Dexter’s Surf shop is ideal for booking surfing lessons, or try paddleboarding, rent a bike, amuse yourself with crazy golf, an historic water chute or vintage fairground rides.

