Rare Opportunity to Buy a Scottish Cottage with Magnificent Views

A rare opportunity to buy a cute Scottish cottage in an idyllic setting has just come up, with the property even featuring a sunroom where you can make the most of the magnificent views. The cottage is a two-bedroom home nestled within the idyllic surroundings of Dumfries and Galloway, around just two miles from the 18th-century market town of Castle Douglas. It is currently available to buy for offers over just £220,000.
Stepping inside, the comfy accommodation is all set out over a single storey. The welcoming entrance hall guides you to the two double bedrooms, with the master featuring its own en-suite shower room, as well as the tranquil family. Meanwhile, the light and bright living room leads through to a gorgeous sunroom that looks like the perfect spot to sit and take in the blissful green views
