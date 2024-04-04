Rare Gene Differences Linked to Increased Obesity Risk

Scientists have discovered rare gene differences that could raise the risk of obesity by as much as six times. Led by Medical Research Council (MRC) researchers, the study identified genetic variants in two genes that have some of the largest impacts on obesity risk discovered to date. Experts suggest the discovery of rare variants in the BSN and APBA1 genes are some of the first obesity-related genes identified for which the increased risk is not observed until adulthood.

Professor Giles Yeo, study author based at the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit, said: "We have identified two genes with variants that have the most profound impact on obesity risk at a population level we've ever seen, but perhaps more importantly, that the variation in Bassoon is linked to adult-onset and not childhood obesity. Thus these findings give us a new appreciation of the relationship between genetics, neurodevelopment and obesity

