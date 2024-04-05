Rare Black Poplars Planted on Harper Adams University Future Farm

Black Poplars have been planted on the Harper Adams University Future Farm as part of a wider programme of re-introduction of the rare trees to the UK. Professor Ken Sloan, Dr Julia Casperd and Mark Hall planting one of the Black Poplars on Buttery Hill on the Harper Adams Future Farm . The plants are four of only 7,000 pure bred trees which are left in the UK, and came to Harper Adams via the Chester Zoo Black Poplar project.

Two pairs of trees – both male and female – were planted by grounds manager Mark Hall on the Harper Adams estate, with help from Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan and Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, ELM and Zoology Dr Julia Casperd. Dr Casperd said: “The planting of these trees is significant as many black poplars planted in the UK are hybrids between Populus nigra, the Black Poplar and Populus deltoides, the American Eastern Cottonwoo

