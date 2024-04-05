Rare Baby Giraffe Ventures Outdoors for the First Time

A rare baby giraffe has braved the outdoors of its enclosure for the first time, after spending the past two weeks getting used to her long legs . At just two weeks old, the newcomer is already more than 6ft tall and has begun to enjoy the outdoors along with her mum Orla and dad Meru. Sarah Roffe, Team Manager of giraffes at the zoo, said: “Giraffe calf Edie has spent the last couple of weeks bonding with mum Orla and the rest of the herd in a cosy nest area.

Her long legs have taken a little time to get used to. But now she’s looking really strong, having already gained 30kg since being born, and so it’s time to head out with the herd. It took no time at all before she kicked up her heels and raced outside into the sunshine on her very first outdoor adventure, where she was running in between the legs of the adult giraffes

Baby Giraffe Outdoors Enclosure Long Legs Bonding Herd Adventure

