Rare 50p coin sells for over 400 times its face value

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A rare 50p coin has sold for £207.27 - more than 400 times its face value. The Blue Peter coin was designed to celebrate the 2012 Olympic Games. READ MORE: The commemorative coin was issued in 2009, ahead of the London Olympics in 2012 and it was only the 17th design to appear on the UK's 50p. It was designed by nine year-old Florence Jackson, who won a Blue Peter competition, out of over 17,000 entries - she was the first child to ever work with the Royal Mint to design a UK coin. The drawing that made it onto the coin depicts a the high-jump, celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic sport of Athletics. The rare piece of history recently sold for a whopping £207.27, after racking up eight bids on eBay, The Sun reports. The drawing that made it onto the coin depicts a the high-jump, celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic sport of Athletics The commemorative coin was issued in 2009, ahead of the London Olympics in 2012 and it was only the 17th design to appear on the UK's 50p What to do if you have a rare coin Make sure the coin is legitimate and not counterfeit. The Royal Mind states around one in every four old £1 coins were thought to be fake. The Royal Mint can confirm whether a coin is real or not and will supply you with a letter to confirm this. If the coin is real, you can either sell it through a coin dealer, at auction or on eBa

Rare 18th Century Theatre Token Sells for Over £9,000A theatre token from 1766, one of 50 minted for original shareholders at the Bristol Old Vic, has sold for over £9,000 at auction. The token grants unlimited access to shows and its high price reflects its rarity. The Bristol Old Vic will honor their policy and provide free tickets to the new owner. Read more ⮕

Primary School Teacher Unable to Return to Work After Rare StrokeSarah Luxton, a primary school teacher, suffered from a rare type of stroke, leaving her with physical and emotional difficulties. The campaign aims to challenge the misconception that strokes only affect older people. Read more ⮕

Goalkeepers Scoring: A Rare Occurrence in FootballGoalkeepers scoring goals is a rare sight in football, but it occasionally happens. Chelsea's goalkeeper ventured upfield for a last-minute corner, showing their belief in his scoring ability. However, these moments can be embarrassing for the opposing team and their manager, as seen in a recent match between Arsenal and Aston Villa. Read more ⮕

Victoria Beckham could be Marilyn Monroe in extremely rare photo of vow renewal dressThe bride wore Roberto Cavalli Read more ⮕

Meg Ryan shares rare details of motherhood role as she makes return to HollywoodMeg will return to the big screen with David Duchovny in What Happens Later Read more ⮕

Rare Horror Film and Comic Memorabilia Up for Auction in BelfastA Belfast auction house is hosting an online auction featuring a unique collection of rare horror film, sci-fi, and comic memorabilia. The auction includes items signed by famous cast members and offers fans a chance to own a piece of cinematic history. Read more ⮕