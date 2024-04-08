Rapper Yung Miami Defends Herself Against 50 Cent's Accusations in Diddy Lawsuit

The rapper Yung Miami is defending herself after she was named in a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy . The 30-year-old performer denied being a 'prostitute' after the rapper 50 Cent , who has been waging a war of words on social media against the 54-year-old hip hop mogul in recent weeks, slammed her on Instagram.

He has also previously blasted his ex Daphne Joy as a 'sex worker' in response to a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Diddy by the music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones that alleged she had done sex work. The back-and-forth among 50 Cent and women named in Jones' lawsuit also follows dual raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions by Homeland Security officials, which is reportedly part of a sex trafficking investigation On Sunday, the In Da Club hitmaker, 48, shared a clip from an interview Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Brownlee) gave on the The Jason Lee Show, in which she referred to herself as a 'whore.' The clip featured a dictionary definition for the term that 50 Cent (birth name: Curtis Jackson III) superimposed over the clip, defining it as 'a prostitute

Rapper Yung Miami 50 Cent Diddy Lawsuit Accusations Defense

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diddy's ex Yung Miami says she's 'not a prostitute' as his nemesis 50 Cent taunts her... after she...Back Together? Sean Diddy Combs and Yung Miami pose together on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Diddy dons a massive cape resembling a puffer jacket, littered with black roses.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Wendy Williams’ scathing comments about Diddy resurface as rapper is spotted shirtless & laughing in M...Wendy Williams’ scathing comments about Diddy resurfaces as rapper is spotted shirtless & laughing at Miami restaurant

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy seen for FIRST time since she was named as Diddy's 'sex worker' in...A look at the home of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Miami after authorities raided the home.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy seen for FIRST time since she was named as Diddy's 'sex worker' in...A look at the home of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Miami after authorities raided the home.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy seen for FIRST time since she was named as Diddy's 'sex worker' in...A look at the home of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Miami after authorities raided the home.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy posts cryptic message amid Diddy lawsuit50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy posted a cryptic social media message after it was claimed she is the 'sex worker' named in a $30m lawsuit against Diddy.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »