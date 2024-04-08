Rapper Yung Miami Defends Herself Against 50 Cent's Accusations in Diddy Lawsuit

The rapper Yung Miami is defending herself after she was named in a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy . The 30-year-old performer denied being a 'prostitute' after the rapper 50 Cent , who has been waging a war of words on social media against the 54-year-old hip hop mogul in recent weeks, slammed her on Instagram.
He has also previously blasted his ex Daphne Joy as a 'sex worker' in response to a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Diddy by the music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones that alleged she had done sex work. The back-and-forth among 50 Cent and women named in Jones' lawsuit also follows dual raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions by Homeland Security officials, which is reportedly part of a sex trafficking investigation On Sunday, the In Da Club hitmaker, 48, shared a clip from an interview Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Brownlee) gave on the The Jason Lee Show, in which she referred to herself as a 'whore.' The clip featured a dictionary definition for the term that 50 Cent (birth name: Curtis Jackson III) superimposed over the clip, defining it as 'a prostitute
Rapper Yung Miami 50 Cent Diddy Lawsuit Accusations Defense
