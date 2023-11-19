Rapper YG volunteers at Thanksgiving food drive with security guards carrying assault rifles

Rapper YG was flanked by security guards that held what looked to be assault rifles as he volunteered at a Thanksgiving food drive in his hometown of Compton on Saturday. The Toot It And Boot It hitmaker, 33 - whose ex and mother of his children was recently involved in a deadly car crash - was spotted arriving to Campanella Park where the event was held. He sported a sleeveless, blank T-shirt as well as a pair of black, loose-fitting trousers.

A belt was wrapped around the waist of the pants and the star also slipped into a pair of red sneakers. A black cap was placed backwards on top of his head and the rapper added an assortment of sparkling, silver chain necklaces to complete the look. According to the event's main Instagram page, the performer also helped 'power' the event over the weeken





Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Rapper Aitch Calls Out Fellow Rapper for Illegally Recording TikTok Videos from PrisonThe 23-year-old from Moston teased a sample of his song on the social media platform

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: NFL power rankings: Memorable individual efforts in Thanksgiving gamesHere are some of the best individual NFL performances to take place during a Thanksgiving Day game.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Saweetie: Is This The Rapper's Shortest Manicure EverSaweetie, known for her extra-long, bedazzled nail designs, changed it up and wore medium length nails in a pale pinky-beige shade with her Cult Gaia gown.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: The 5 Best ‘Gossip Girl’ Thanksgiving EpisodesHere, find every Thanksgiving-centred ‘Gossip Girl’ episode worth rewatching this month – from the wholesome to the completely bonkers.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Lil' Kim's Memoir Presales Surpassing the Bible, Claims RapperLil' Kim said that presales figures for her memoir The Queen Bee are 'surpassing the Bible.' The rapper, 49, made the claim on an Instagram Live, hyping up her forthcoming literary endeavor.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Addison Rae Makes a Stylish Return to the Red Carpet at Thanksgiving PremiereTikTok influencer Addison Rae made her first red carpet appearance in nine months at the star-studded Thanksgiving premiere in L.A. She wore a fitted, nude-colored dress with a sheer, black overlay and open-toed, black pumps.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »